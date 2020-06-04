POLICE have revealed that the Bosnian man gunned down in Marbella was a convicted cocaine smuggler.

Named only as Slavisa Z, he was serving a six year sentence and had recently been released on licence.

REVEALED: Policia Nacional have released details of the victim.

He had been arrested along with two Spaniards on September 11, 2014 when a a patrol boat intercepted a 60 HP speed boat off the Spanish North African enclave of Ceuta.

Police found 31 kilos of cocaine aboard – an unusual haul as the main drug smuggled in the area is hashish.

Prosecutors originally asked for a 13 year sentence, but this was reduced in a plea deal.

The Bosnian served most of his sentence in Botafuegos prison in Algeciras, where he is said to have had an impressive record for good behavior.

In early 2019, he was released on licence to complete his sentence under Spain’s third degree ‘open’ regime.

He settled in a flat about 100 metres from the pedestrian crossing in calle Arturo Rubinstein where he was gunned down in broad daylight on Tuesday.

The mafia-style hit saw the victim receive several shots from a submachine gun. The killers drove by on a motorbike, with the passenger on the back pulling out the lethal weapon and firing several rounds, reported Diario Sur.

The victim died in the doorway of a building known as ‘la lavadora’ – the washing machine.

He was due to be extradited in the coming weeks once his sentence was fully served.