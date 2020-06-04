SPAIN’S Government has gone back on its statement that land borders with France and Portugal will open on June 22, but has instead clarified that they will open on July 1.

Earlier today, Tourism Minister Maria Reyes Maroto said: “In the case of France and Portugal, I want to confirm that the restrictions on land borders will be lifted from June 22.”

In a dramatic turn of events however, the Government has performed a U-turn and only a mere hours later, published a press release indicating that ‘safe international movement will take place from July 1,’ as was previously announced by the Prime Minister.

The date of June 22 coincided with the end of the state of alarm in Spain, which passed through Congress yesterday.

Maroto confirmed that once this ends, ‘these restrictions will be lifted, and movement between these important countries will be recovered.’

The 46-year-old told reporters that Spain would probably lift the 14-day quarantine for those using the two land borders, but added that this was not yet confirmed.

“Today, I cannot give you that certainty, but if the conditions are there to remove quarantines before July 1, we will do it,” she said.

The land borders with both France and Portugal have been closed since the state of alarm was declared on March 14.

The French Government has recently said that it’s in favour of opening up its borders to EU travellers from June 15.

Portugal’s borders are also officially shut until June 15, but the Portuguese Government had previously said that it assumed borders with its Iberian neighbour would remain closed until the start of July, as per Spain’s restrictions.

In fact, according to Reuters, Portugal’s Foreign Minister, Augusto Santo Silva said he was ‘surprised’ earlier today when the Spanish Tourism Minister announced the reopening of land borders.