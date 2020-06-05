ANDALUCIA leads as the region with the largest number of donors and transplants in Spain, it has emerged.

A total of 170 donations have been registered in Andalucia during the first five months of this year.

Some 129 were organ donations, while 41 tissue donations.

In total doctors carried out 254 organ transplants and 173 cornea transplants.

The solidarity of Andalucians was highlighted by Junta president Juanma Moreno during a tribute to the National Day of Organ Donors.

LEADER: Junta president Juanma Moreno during a tribute to the National Day of Organ Donors

Moreno, who took part in the tribute, at the Virgen de las Nieves University Hospital in Granada on Wednesday.

He was joined by the Regional Minister of Health and Families, Jesus Aguirre, and the Mayor of Granada, Luis Salvador.

Moreno said that Andalucia had become the community with the ‘largest number of donors and transplants in Spain.’

“This shows the tremendous effort of our health care to continue providing service despite the COVID-19 crisis and would not be possible without the generosity of the Andalucians.” he said.

“In the face of the epidemiological situation which has added to the complexity of the procedures, our health service has not backed down.

“This has fulfilled the dreams of so many sick people who were waiting for their donation.”

HEARTFELT: Junta President, Juanma Moreno, took part in a tribute for organ donation at the Virgen de las Nieves University Hospital in Granada on Wednesday

The PP leader emphasised that the solidarity of Andalucians reflects the compassion felt within the region.

“All these successful transplants prove we have great professionals and we save lives.” he added.

Spain, as a nation, is the world leader in organ donation and transplantation.

In 2019 Spain celebrated its 30th anniversary of Spanish National Transplant Organisation with 48 donors donors per million population (p.m.p).

