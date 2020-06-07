ANDALUCIA has registered the highest decrease in unemployment numbers throughout the whole of Spain in the month of May.

The number of unemployed people registered in the offices of public employment in the region has decreased by 9,210 last month.

That figure represents a 0.94% drop compared to the number of unemployed workers in April.

Andalucia leads the way nationwide for the highest decrease in unemployment, followed by Castilla-La Mancha with 5,075 less unemployed and Extremadura with 4,056 less.

The total number of those without a job in Andalucia now stands at 969,087.

In year-on-year terms, unemployment in Spain’s southernmost region has increased by 207,974 people in May, compared to the same month last year.

That represents a staggering 27.32% increase, in a region that was already struggling with a lack of jobs.

At the same time, the number of unemployed people in Spain as a whole has risen by 26,573 last month, a 0.69% increase compared to April.

That marks the biggest increase ever for the month of May, caused almost entirely by the coronavirus pandemic.

The total number of people without jobs nationwide now stands at 3,857,776, which is the highest figure it’s been in four years.