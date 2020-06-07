THE Spanish summer you had hoped for is more than likely not going ahead as planned.

Especially if you are a music fan, artist or promoter.

Amid the pandemic, the bastions of Spain’s festival season have been scratched from the summer calendar, including Primavera Sound, Sonar, Bilbao BBK Live, Benicassim and Madrid’s Mad Cool.

Alongside the big players, thousands of smaller gigs and other events have also been affected, while some regions like Andalucia have called for a ban on all festivals and ferias until September.

“The estimated losses of live music from March to September are €662 million and more than €115 million from music recorded in 2020,” said President of the Spanish Music Federation, ESmusica, Joaquin Martinez.

“But if we talk about the impact on the Spanish economy, the figures are much higher and they reach €7.66 billion this year.”

Before the pandemic Spain was holding almost 1,000 festivals a year and the music industry supported around 300,000 jobs.

Yet, despite this backdrop of economic uncertainty, some festival organisers are not content with streaming performances online or postponing festivals until 2021.

There are still a few plucky event organisers sitting tight in the hope that they can go ahead with events this summer.

According to Spain’s four-phase plan, open-air festivals can operate with audiences of 400 people in Phase 2 and 800 people in Phase 3.

Revellers must be seated however, and ensure social distancing guidelines are adhered to, meaning sweaty mosh pits are a complete no-no.

The following five festivals are still considering running the gauntlet in Andalucia this summer:

Granada International Festival of Music and Dance, June 25 – July 26

The 69th edition of the festival will be held ‘against all odds’, according to organisers.

Photography, ballet and music from some of the world’s best classical solo artists and orchestras are set to light up Granada in a few weeks time.

The festival programme includes an ‘extraordinary charity concert in memoriam of the victims of the COCID-19 pandemic’ planned for June 25. Ticket prices vary.

Starlite Marbella, July 10 – August 28

Il Divo, Nile Rodgers, Bonnie Tyler and Ozuna are among the artists still set to play this legendary Marbella festival.

Organisers have said they are working with ‘energy and enthusiasm’ to ensure one of the Costa del Sol’s biggest festivals can still go ahead. Ticket prices vary.

Caviar Urban Music Fuengirola, July 29

Headlined by Latin pop superstar Bad Bunny with support from Omar Montes, this one-day event is still set to go ahead.

The reggaeton fusion festival is to be held at Fuengirola’s Marenostrum Castle Park overlooking the Mediterranean. Tickets start at €34.

Canela Party in Torremolinos, August 5 – 8

London punk four-piece, Ghum are set to be joined by fellow rockers Idles, from Bristol, as Canela Party at Torremolinos Bullring is yet to be cancelled.

There is no word from organisers yet, but this Costa del Sol indie fest should also see a mixture of Spanish and foreign talent descend on the coast, including US veterans Deerhoof. Tickets start at €34.

Oh, See! Malaga, September 11 – 12

Barcelona electro-indie group Dorian and Norwegian band Kakkmaddafakka, known for their crazy on-stage antics are among the highlights.

The festival at Malaga’s Municipal Auditorium Cortijo de Torres, has not yet been cancelled.

Its September date means it has not been ordered by the Junta de Andalucia to be cancelled, as have events set for June, July and August. Tickets start at €20.