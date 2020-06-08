A BRITISH fugitive hiding out on Spain’s Costa del Sol has been arrested by police for drug trafficking.

The 26-year-old man, who has not been named, has been hunted by UK police since January.

He was busted in Estepona when he was stopped by Policia Nacional officers checking documentation at a checkpoint in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The man is wanted for trafficking drugs, narcotics and prescription medication.

The British outlaw is now being held at police headquarters.

The arrest took place at 3:45am when the police found the man’s identity was flagged against a European arrest warrant that has been in force since January 31.

It is not known who the man was with or where he is from in the UK.

It is thought that police checkpoints put in place as part of policing the COVID-19 state of alarm and lockdown are what led to the arrest.

The Brit is the latest of several criminals to seek ‘refuge’ in Andalucia in the last two weeks.

In the past fortnight the Olive Press exposed a violent gun nut from Manchester found laying low in Almeria.

We also reported on a British 28-year-old who was arrested following a bloody bar fight in Mijas and who is wanted on drug offences in the West Midlands.

The Olive Press has contacted Spanish police for more information.