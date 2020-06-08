GIBRALTARIANS are now being allowed to enter Spain for the first time in nearly three months.

The breaking news was confirmed to The Olive Press by the Spanish Ministry of the Interior and the Policia Nacional in La Linea.

However, foreigners who are living in Gibraltar will not have this privilege, according to the Policia Nacional.

It all started with a news report in the Spanish press this morning, and was confirmed by a Ministry of the Interior source to a local newspaper.

At this morning’s weekly press briefing, the Deputy Chief Minister was unaware of the news, having been told only yesterday it would have to wait until July 1.

The move comes as all of Andalusia entered Phase 3 of the release from lockdown caused by COVID-19.

It means Andalusians can now travel all over the region without fear of being fined.

Many Gibraltarians have houses and family in the surrounding area so this would be a huge relief for many of them.

A spokesperson for the Spanish Ministry of the Interior told The Olive Press that access to Spain was only limited by the state of emergency in Spain.

“None of our restrictive frontier measures applied during the State of Emergency related to the frontier between Gibraltar and Spain,” he said.

“Therefore, there is no new measure in this respect.

“What is occurring is that people now have more freedom of movement as the province of Cadiz enters phase three.

“This also affects the transit of Gibraltarians into the Cadiz province.”

The Gibraltar Government will be releasing a statement later this afternoon on the surprise announcement.