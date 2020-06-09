JET2 has announced that it intends to resume all flights and holidays from July 15, pushing back the earlier date of July 1.

In a statement released yesterday the low cost airline said: “In view of the ongoing travel restrictions that are in place as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have taken the decision to recommence our flights and holidays programme on July 15.”

The Leeds based company also said that the customers who have already bought a ticket don’t need to contact them.

“We are continuing to proactively contact customers to discuss their options, one of which is rebooking their holiday to a later date.”

The statement continued: “For customers with a booking that is due to depart on or after July 15, the booking is subject to our normal terms and conditions.”

This comes after Jet2 earlier pushed back its original restart date of June 15 to July 1.

Once again though, the airline prioritised the health of customers and colleagues and they are ‘continuing to monitor the situation very closely.’

A Jet2 employee told the Olive Press that workers will have to go back to work a week or two earlier in order to get things running.

This announcement comes after EasyJet announced it will restart its flights from June 15, but with a very limited schedule, only affecting one Spanish airport, Barcelona.

In addition, Ryanair will resume its flights from July 1, but with only 40% of its normal schedule.