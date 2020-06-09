A GROUP of nine youths have been arrested for stoning and robbing people in Madrid.

The thugs robbed a woman in the street and then proceeded to attack local residents who tried to step in.

Policia Nacional officers were called to the Batan neighborhood of Madrid at around 9pm on Sunday.

Residents on their terraces of an apartment block near the Paseo del Robledal noticed a woman in trouble being robbed by two young men.

Rushing to her aid, they chased the pair away, before being greeted by a large number of youths brandishing weapons.

The youths began to throw the stones at the residents, causing them to flee fearing for their lives.

One well good samaritan, a 54-year-old Spanish man, caught a stone to the head and was knocked to the ground, allowing one of the gang to steal his phone and wallet.

Another man, identified as a 26-year-old Ecuadorian, was also injured and required stitches to his eye.

Officers from the Policia Nacional were soon on the scene and arrested nine minors.

According to a statement from the Superior Headquarters of the Policia Nacional, the majority of the group were foreign nationals.

They will now be appear in court for crimes of civil disobedience and acting with intent to injure.

Neighbours of the area have been experiencing an increased rate of youth crime in recent years.

Many believe the youth detention centre in the area is to blame for the spike.