THE revered Kempinski Hotel Bahia has promised guests and visitors the luxury and beautiful moments they expect from the five-star Costa del Sol institution when it reopens this month.

A special hygiene and safety protocol, the ‘White Gloves Service’, has been introduced by the management at the famous hotel, which sits on the beachfront between vibrant Marbella and charming Spanish fishing town of Estepona, as they vow not to let the COVD-19 global pandemic dilute its commitment to five star and quality service.

This new protocol was introduced after the 123-year-old hotel group appointed external auditor ANP to ensure they were doing everything they could to implement the most stringent health and safety measures, but without compromising the experience of guests.

NEW LOOK: Social distancing in the grounds of the Kempinski

Axel Bethke, General Manager of the Hotel, said: “These new measures are crucial for us to continue delivering service at the highest level. ANP will be working with us every step of the way as the situation evolves here in Spain and we will adapt the protocol as the situation changes. We hope it will reassure our clients, so they feel safe and confident staying with us.”

The new measures include:

A full staff training programme on implementing the ‘White Gloves Service’

Installation of professional air purifiers

The introduction of hospital grade cleaning equipment

Sanitising stations throughout the hotel

Staff wearing masks at all times

A new ‘Welcome Pack’ for guests, including mini disinfectant and mask

Digitalising certain procedures to avoid crowds in public areas.

The hotel has also introduced a ‘Privacy’ sign that allows guests to decide if they wish hotel team members to enter their room for cleaning and room service. Housekeeping will be upon the guest’s personal request and other services will take place from the front door of a guest’s room.

The hotel, which has more than 5,000 sqm of tropical gardens, is also applying special social distancing measures in its gardens, beach and pool areas, with individualized hammocks and Balinese beds.

The hotel’s breakfast service will now be A La Carte and there will be live cooking stations and healthy food stations that will all serve each guest individually, rather than guests helping themselves. There will be social distancing set up for guests in all the bars and restaurants.

FIVE STAR: The Spiler Beach Club where competition winners will dine

WIN WIN WIN

The Olive Press has teamed up with the Kempinski to offer readers a special opportunity to dine and stay at this exclusive hotel.

The prize is a three-course meal for two at the hotel’s Spiler Beach Club (soft drinks included) and a one-night stay in a Grand Mediterranean Room.

All you have to do is go to our Facebook page – www.facebook.com/OlivePressNewspaper – and like this article and we will pop you in a draw to win. Closing date is 12 noon on June 17. Good luck!

For more details and reservations – Call +34 95 280 9500 – Email reservations.estepona@kempinski.com or visit Kempinski Hotel Bahía, Carretera De Cádiz Km 159, 29680, Estepona Spain