SPANISH Meteorological Office, AEMET, has issued a yellow alert for coastal phenomena in the province of Malaga.

The alert has been be activated since 08:00 am this morning and will remain active until midnight.

AEMET has predicted strong winds and rough seas, specifically in the areas of the Axarquia, Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce.

Force 7 winds are expected with waves of between three and four metres high.

The yellow alert for winds and waves also affects the Andalucian provinces of Cadiz, Granada and Almeria.

ILL WIND: Yellow alert for coastal phenomena in Malaga. Credit: Aemet

Clear skies are predicted between dawn and early morning, with intervals of high clouds in the afternoon.

Temperatures are forecast to remain unchanged, with a maximum of 28 ºC in Antequera, 27ºC in Velez-Malaga, 26ºC in Ronda and Malaga Capital and 23ºC in Marbella.

NOT JUST MALAGA: Yellow alert for coastal phenomena in the Cantabrian Sea. Credit: Aemet

The Cantabrian Sea will also see Force 7 winds on the north coast of Galicia, Asturias and Cantabria, with waves of up to four metres.

This storm will remain stationary until the second half of Friday, when it will start to move north, ending this episode.