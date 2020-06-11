THE pilot test for international tourism in the Balearic Islands will commence next week, bringing the first of 10,900 German nationals to the region.

The Balearics will be the first destination in Spain to allow the entry of tourists, a request that has now been formally authorised by the State.

In aim of promoting the region as a safe destination amid the coronavirus pandemic, the pilot test hopes to give the Balearic Islands a competitive advantage over other other European holiday spots.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday evening, the President of the Balearic Government, Francina Armengol, outlined the agreed logistics and precautions that will be taken during the pilot tourism test.

EARMARKED: Playa de Palma is one of the chosen pilot areas ©theOlivePress

VISITORS: The number of holidaymakers permitted to enter the region has been set at 10,900 and all of these visitors will fly in from Germany.

These tourists will be spread across Formentera, Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca, and will either stay in hotels chosen by the government or at their second homes.

TIMELINE: The German tourists will arrive in staggered stages from June 15 under the condition that their holiday is between five and 14 days.

SANITARY MEASURES: Visitors will not be permitted to quarantine for two weeks, a measure imposed on international travellers under the state of alarm.

It will not be necessary for those taking part in the pilot scheme to have a COVID-19 test in Germany, however upon arrival they will undergo a temperature check.

During their flight they will complete a questionnaire about their health and be asked to include their contact information.

They will also be given a telephone number which they must call if experiencing any symptoms of the virus.

A rapid response test will then carried out by healthcare professionals and if a positive result is produced, they will be quarantined at a residence provided by the government.

EXEMPLARY: Residents enjoying Phase 3 of the de-escalation plan ©theOlivePress

RESTRICTIONS: Tourists must follow the rules laid down in Phase 3 of the de-escalation plan and adhere to social distancing.

ACCOMMODATION: In Mallorca, five hotels have been chosen in Palma and Alcudia and include Vivagolf, Alcudia Jardin, Iberostar Cristina, Riu Concordia and Riu Bravo.

The hotels earmarked for Formentera, Ibiza and Menorca are yet to be revealed.

President Armengol explained that Germany has been chosen for ‘two obvious reasons.’

First because Germans make up the largest proportion of the region’s tourism market and that the country has epidemiological data ‘very similar to the autonomous community.’

Armengol assured that the pilot test is an opportunity to ‘reinforce the image of the Balearic Islands abroad,’ and that it will provide a much needed boost to the economy and employment.

Photography by Allan Binderup.