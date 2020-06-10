THE expat who lost her life earlier this morning in a house explosion in Malaga province has been named as Geesla.

Geesla, 70, who was originally reported as British is in fact German and is married to Frank who is British and miraculously managed to survive the explosion.

Their surname remains undisclosed.

At 7:15am today, a gas leak caused an explosion in a second floor flat in Calle Canaveral occupied by the elderly couple in Torre del Mar.

In this previously unseen footage, Frank, aged 88, can be seen being helped out of the destroyed flat by security services and is now at the Axarquia Regional Hospital in a stable condition.

The couple reportedly lived there for at least two decades, according to local cafe owner and British expat, Josh Grimshaw.

“My parents know them personally from when they had a pub in Algarrobo”, he told the Olive Press.

“They would often come to my cafe, La Tasca, located around the corner from the accident,” he added.