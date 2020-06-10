LOCALS will now be able to cross the border to Spain as long as they can prove that they are active residents of the Rock.

The Government has told locals that they will need to heed to Spain’s phase 3 restrictions of Spain’s de-escalation measures from their state of alarm.

It comes after The Olive Press revealed the news on Monday, although it took some time for the new procedure to be relayed to law enforcers.

It was first thought that people who are not cross-frontier workers, who are not residents and do not have valid residency card or Gibraltar ID will not be able to cross into Gibraltar.

Though the Ministry of Interior in Spain has told local publications that Spanish residents could go through the border, the Olive Press will investigate this further.

There was even some distress by some on social media, with one person unsatisfied that they could not get into the Rock even with a Gibraltarian passport.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said: “I am very grateful to Spanish Foreign Minister Fernando Grande Marlaska for his support and intervention in respect of this matter.”

“I know many people will have been for many weeks now wanting to see loved ones and this decision now permits fluidity to be almost back to normal.”

COVID decrease

Active COVID-19 cases have further decreased from 11 down to seven which consists of four residents and three cross-frontier workers.

It comes as over 9,500 swab tests have been done on the local population, with the majority of those testing positive having called Gibraltar’s 111 line with symptoms.

Approximately 4,200 of these tests were taken from systematic sampling and focused on first-line personnel.

A total of 176 people have been tested to be positive for COVID-19 in Gibraltar, while there are over 3.3 million active cases worldwide.