THE European Commission has recommended the ‘partial and gradual reopening’ of borders to countries outside of Europe from July 1.

Only EU citizens are currently allowed in and out, but even this is restricted until June 15 when greater freedom of movement between EU countries will be allowed.

Josep Borrell, Spain’s former foreign minister who is now the EU’s foreign affairs chief, said that final decisions would remain with each individual country.

He added that the European Commission would recommend member states start lifting the ban for non-essential travel into the EU to the wider world from July 1.

It is believed that the EU has been forced to make the announcement after Greece pledged to relax restrictions from June 15 for travellers from Australia, China and South Korea.

Spain had already stated that international travel would be relaxed between Portugal and France on June 15, but everyone else would have to wait until July 1.

Germany has stated that it would relax travel between EU countries for its citizens, apart from to Spain and Norway, from 15 June.

The Olive Press announced confusion around the opening of the Gibraltar-Spain border two days ago.

It was thought the border would be open already, but in a press conference the Deputy Chief Minister said restrictions would not be lifted until July 1.