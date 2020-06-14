A BRITISH expat on the Costa del Sol has called for more to be done to combat mental health issues after saving a woman’s life after she attempted to commit suicide.

Reace John was on his way to the gym in Marbella, when he saw a woman on a bridge frantically waving and shouting at him.

The 27-year-old rushed to the scene and saw a ‘blond lady in her 40s with a massive dog’ trying to hold on to another woman and pin her down.

“It looked as if the blond lady was trying to stop the other woman from climbing over the railings”, he told the Olive Press.

John, originally from Maidstone saw the first woman lose her grip and sprinted to try and catch the latter before she jumped over the bridge and killed herself.

“I ran as fast as I could and right at the end thought I wouldn’t make it, so I closed my eyes because I didn’t want to see her fall.”

That’s when he miraculously managed to latch onto her shoulders and bring her back over the railings and pinned her down.

The businessman was amazed at the strength the woman had: “I was trying to pin her down and stop her from jumping, but her strength was insane.

HERO: Reace John

“I was so shocked, I always thought that in those cases the body’s natural instinct would be survival, but this woman was fighting tooth and nail to jump off the bridge.”

The Brit managed to keep hold of the woman for about 12 minutes before the police arrived, which is when she stopped struggling and collapsed, before being taken to hospital.

The expat still hasn’t come to terms with what’s happened and is distraught at the fact that people’s lives are so tough that they choose to end it.

“It was clear from the minute the lockdown was introduced, some people’s mental health would be seriously affected, but no precautions were taken.

“We see so much being done about mental health in the UK, but Spain seems to be lagging behind in that regard.

“If even one extra life can be saved from this story, then I’ll be happy.

“People need to know that they are not alone and that they can seek help to cope with their mental health problems.”

If you or anyone you know is suffering from mental health issues and is having suicidal thoughts, then the number to call in Spain is either the 112 national emergency number, or the Telefono de la Esperanza which is 717 003 717.