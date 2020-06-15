A FOREST fire has broken out on the Costa del Sol.

The blaze has erupted this evening in the hills of Casares in the arroyo La Jordana area.

Emergency services have cut off access to the MA-8300 from Casares pueblo.

Homes have not yet had to be evacuated.

Three aircraft have been roped in to tackle the flames along with three forest fire units and firefighters from nearby Estepona and Manilva.

More to follow…