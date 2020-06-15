TORREVIEJA council is to spend over €1.4 million this summer to keep the city’s beaches safe from coronavirus and drownings.

The authority has re-awarded the lifeguard services contract to Costa Blanca company, Recreativos Acuáticos Horadada, with beaches reopening for swimming this Wednesday (June 17).

The company will have a workforce of 152 people, and they will be boosted by 30 special ‘beach helpers’ paid for by the Valencian Community.

The new franchise also puts an extra responsibility on Recreativos Acuáticos to maintain safety rules including keeping a check on numbers entering each beach and that sun-seekers follow social distancing measures.

Dedicated teams will also make sure that the beaches are cleaned at the start and end of each day, as they will be opened for 12 hours from 8.30am.

The workers will also be responsible for putting down and removing social distancing signs on the sands.

The contract will run until mid-September.