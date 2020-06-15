THE British Embassy in Madrid has confirmed that Brits can enter Spain from June 21.

Yesterday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that from this Sunday, June 21, Spain will welcome foreign visitors.

There was a lot of confusion however, as to whether that included only those countries that are members of the Schengen zone, or the entire of the EU.

Many conflicting media reports had arisen with some stating that the UK was included in the list of countries for which the borders would open on June 21, whereas others said the UK was not and would have to wait until July 1.

The Olive Press has been proven right by siding with the former, as earlier today, the British Embassy in Madrid confirmed on Twitter that Brits will be allowed into Spain from the end of this week.

The tweet read: “You may have seen the announcement this weekend that Spain will open its borders to some countries from June 21. The Spanish government has confirmed to us that the UK is included within the group of countries to whom these border relaxations will apply.”

British tourists will also not have to undergo a 14-day quarantine period, as it will be scrapped from midnight Saturday.

The British government however still has its two-week quarantine period in place, so any tourists wanting to travel to Spain will have to plan their holidays with that in mind.

The date of June 21 will also coincide with the date that the state of alarm will end in Spain, meaning that unrestricted travel will be allowed throughout the country.

Travellers from outside the EU will be allowed into Spain from July 1, provided there is a reciprocal agreement on travel and taking into account the epidemiological situation in the country of origin.