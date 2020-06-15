TORREVIEJA Hospital has returned to a near-normal schedule for non-urgent operations and consultations.

The facility’s management company, Ribera Salud, says that most of the regular programme of appointments and theatre slots has been reinstated.

It comes after the coronavirus health emergency led to a big reduction in treating non-essential cases from early March.

The company said that increased consultation hours has now led to fewer people in the hospital waiting areas, as strict safety rules remain in place.

Ribera Salud has emphasised that masks have to be worn and the need for visitors to maintain social distancing.

They’ve also increased temperature checks at the various entrances to the facility.