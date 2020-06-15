SOCIAL distancing rules have been eased in the Valencian Community from today (June 15), allowing people to get 50cm closer than before.

The region went into Phase Three of lockdown reduction measures this Monday, and has been granted flexibility by the national government over actions to combat any spread of the coronavirus.

Valencian President, Ximo Puig, said that the national 2m distance rule would no longer apply in the area, because new Covid-19 cases are substantially less than the national average.

“We are taking measures this way because now is the time for recovery in the region”, he commented.

Masks will still have to be worn outside if social distancing is not possible, and wearing will continue once the State of Alarm officially ends next week.

Puig said that kindergarten facilities for youngsters aged up to three years can reopen from this Friday (June 19).

He also asked the national government to speed up the supply of flu vaccines for the annual autumn campaign which he wants to start early, in case there is a second spike in coronavirus cases this winter.

Full list of new privileges includes: