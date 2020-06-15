SOCIAL distancing rules have been eased in the Valencian Community from today (June 15), allowing people to get 50cm closer than before.
The region went into Phase Three of lockdown reduction measures this Monday, and has been granted flexibility by the national government over actions to combat any spread of the coronavirus.
Valencian President, Ximo Puig, said that the national 2m distance rule would no longer apply in the area, because new Covid-19 cases are substantially less than the national average.
“We are taking measures this way because now is the time for recovery in the region”, he commented.
Masks will still have to be worn outside if social distancing is not possible, and wearing will continue once the State of Alarm officially ends next week.
Puig said that kindergarten facilities for youngsters aged up to three years can reopen from this Friday (June 19).
He also asked the national government to speed up the supply of flu vaccines for the annual autumn campaign which he wants to start early, in case there is a second spike in coronavirus cases this winter.
Full list of new privileges includes:
- Zoos, aquariums and other tourist attractions can open as long as they do not exceed 75% capacity.
- Any retail establishment or business can reopen, regardless of size, as long as they keep to a 75% capacity.
- All time slots for outdoor exercise or walks will be eliminated, while people will be permitted to meet up in groups of up to 30, both in their homes and outdoors.
- The BOE has advised that extreme health and safety measures be taken when visiting people belonging to at-risk groups, such as the elderly or immunocompromised.
- Public areas both outdoors and indoors, such as recreational areas in shopping centres or parks, can open up to the public at a 40% capacity.
- Restaurants, hotels and cafes will be able to serve people at the bar once again, but two-metres must be kept between customers, and their terraces can open to a 100% capacity.
- Residents in Phase 3 areas will be free to move around their province, island or ‘unidad territorial’ – a collection of very small and sparsely populated towns which have banded together. In the Valencian Community, residents can travel freely between provinces.
- Wakes and burials can be held in Phase 3 with limits of 50 people if they are held outdoors and 25 if indoors.
- Out-door events can invite up to 800 guests.