A HOT wind phenomenon has sent temperatures soaring along the Costa del Sol and in some inland areas today.

Thanks to El Terral, a warm breeze which blows from the west, temperatures will reach highs of 33C in Malaga and the Costa del Sol and as high as 35C in Murcia.

Also referred to as poniente, the name of the wind is related to the Spanish phrase for the setting of the sun, and refers to its origin in the west.

According to Jose Luis Escudero, writer of the Tormentas y Rayos blog, the skies will remain clear today and the warmer weather will last until Thursday.

“The maximum temperatures forecast for today will exceed 31C and 33C in areas where the west wind reaches most, such as Estepona, the Guadalhorce valley, Malaga capital, Velez Malaga and the interior of Almeria,” he wrote.

“In the other areas of our community they will be around 24C to 29C.”

There is very little chance of rain except for in Malaga city on Friday, where there is a 40% likelihood of precipitation.

Thursday will see temperatures cool again with lows of 19C and highs of 26C.

The higher temperatures come as Spain is coming to the end of the state of alarm.

From June 21, there will be no restrictions on travel in what will likely see a huge surge in domestic tourism.

As the summer weather returns, hordes of people are expected to descend on regions such as Andalucia and Valencia to enjoy some form of a summer holiday.