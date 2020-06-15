A MALAGA brothel is being investigated for allegedly operating during the COVID-19 state of alarm.

The complaint was made by a Justice of the Peace and sent to the Malaga Prosecutor’s Office stating that the business in Rincon de la Victoria was ‘remaining open’ despite strict rules against going outside and meeting others.

The letter claims that the company’s website advertised its services throughout the lockdown, as did adverts in the building itself.

During the government imposed state of alarm, the special royal decree reads that ‘preventive measures may be established: such as the closure of facilities, establishments or services, as well as the suspension of the exercise of activities.’

This extended to all businesses in Spain except those considered as essential services.

However, not classed as an essential service, the brothel was forbidden to open and therefore was in breach of government health restrictions.

As it was involved in the adult industry, the Policia Local got involved and began an investigation into the case.

There is also an underlying investigation into whether the property was involved in the illegal sexual exploitation of women.

“A good number of women from Colombia could be working in the club, without them being registered with Social Security,” said the complaint.

Brothels in Spain have been illegal since 1956, however – under the guise of ‘clubs’ or ‘whiskerias’ they are generally allowed to operate under the law.

If found guilty of breaching quarantine rules, the club owner could find himself with a hefty fine and closure of the business for up to 12 months.