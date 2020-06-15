PEDRO Sanchez and American pop star Miley Cyrus have tweeted each other regarding the coronavirus and its impact on minorities.

The US singer took to Twitter to request help from several European leaders, including the Spanish Prime Minister.

This has also included the leaders of Ireland, Italy and the Netherlands.

The former Disney star tweeted: “Spain, you united in solidarity with Black Lives Matter in the US. We must keep standing together to tackle COVID-19 and its disproportionate impact on marginalised communities, especially communities of colour. Please join us.”

The Global Goal Unite programme that the 27-year-old singer promoted is part of the Global Citizen Foundation that asks European leaders to ensure equal access to medical treatment for all people.

The initiative’s purpose is to ‘finance tests, treatments and vaccines to defeat COVID-19.’

The Spanish PM was the first European leader to reply saying: “Spain is co-leader in initiatives such as the ACT-Accelerator to achieve equitable access to vaccines, treatments and diagnosis to fight COVID-19. Ours is a strong commitment, Miley. Unity and multilateral response is the only way forward not to let anyone behind.”

WRECKING BALL: Sanchez depicted as Cyrus in her infamous video clip

Cyrus then took to Twitter once more to thank Sanchez and invited him to a Global Goal Unite event on June 27, with the Spanish PM agreeing and ‘encouraging everyone to join.’

This new-found alliance has caused quite a stir on Twitter, with numerous memes of a humoristic nature made to celebrate the unlikely partnership.