BENIDORM has become one of the last stretches of the Costa Blanca to reopen its beaches today (June 15).

The resort has introduced a series of segregated areas for beach-goers to visit, including designated parts for people aged 70 and over.

Benidorm has gone a lot further than other parts of the region in creating plots on the beaches at Poniente and Levante, within 20 overall sections.

A maximum of 12 sections are opened up at one time and each plot of 16 square metres is large enough to accommodate four people.

Early reports from visitors suggested that they thought the measures were too severe.

The beaches will be open for 12 hours from 9.00am and there is the ability to split the day into two shifts if numbers start to rise as expected once Spain ends its ban on international tourism.

Benidorm Town Hall has stated that a reservation system for plots via its website will start on July 1.