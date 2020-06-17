MORE than 65% of Spaniards haven’t planned on going on vacation this summer.

According to the Centro de Investigaciones Sociologicas (CIS), 65.7% do not plan to go on vacation this summer.

27.2% of Spaniards however do intend to go on holiday this summer, while 7.1% are still undecided.

According to the CIS survey, 40.8% of people are mostly concerned about the coronavirus and the effects on their health, while 34% on the other hand don’t have the economic means to go on holiday.

A quarter of Spaniards admit that both of these factors worry them equally.

Of those intending to travel, 90% will holiday somewhere else in Spain, while 6% intend to go abroad.

More than half of the vacationers intend to visit the coast, compared to 24.6% who want to go to rural inland towns.

Regarding the length of holidays, the majority (40.6%) of those who will go, plan to go for two weeks.

33.1% plan to go for a period of one to two weeks, 19.6% for one week and 5.1% will spend less than a week.