A BRITISH expat has been arrested over the death of a ‘drug-addled’ Irish man outside his luxury Costa del Sol home.

The 65-year-old English suspect was cuffed for ‘reckless manslaughter’ on Monday night in the leafy El Paraiso area of Estepona.

An Irish man named as ‘Carl’, aged 36, who was ‘high on narcotics’ and ‘semi-naked’ died outside the €3.65 million five-bedroom villa in Calle Arco de Piedra.

A Policia Nacional spokesperson told the Olive Press there was probably ‘an altercation’ between the pair.

They added: “He fell and hit his head, but we don’t know exactly how he died.

“It is still under investigation, an autopsy will be carried out today.”

It was reported by Diario Sur that the deceased had previously fitted CCTV at the property where he died.

Neighbours said the man was wearing ‘only his underpants’ as he climbed over fences and through gardens.

Emergency crews then received a call at 10:40pm on Monday regarding an ‘injured man’ in the street.

Policia Nacional officers and paramedics arrived, but could not save the Irishman who was later pronounced dead from a suspected head injury.

The Olive Press spoke to the elderly wife of the arrested Brit, who denied any wrongdoing on his behalf.

Returning home from walking her two dogs she said: “Of course the police had to arrest my husband.

“The Irish guy was running over our roof and was jumping in the swimming pool without a shirt on.

“He’d taken drugs.”

Outside the property this morning were a water bottle, sleeping bag and dressing gown, but it is unclear who the items belonged to.

A police investigation has reportedly seen CCTV footage, which shows the man ‘semi-naked’ and ‘crawling around’ outside the property’s front gate.

The 65-year-old Brit is then said to have confronted the man and raised his arm to stop him entering the house.

The Irish man then fell and smacked his head, before convulsing and later being pronounced dead.

The results of a COVID-19 test on the body on Tuesday are pending, and if negative will allow doctors to carry out an autopsy today.

As well as a head injury, the man also had scratches and wounds on other parts of his body.

The sprawling property where the man died was last valued at €3,650,000 on Idealista and sports a swimming pool, tennis court and large garden.