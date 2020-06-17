SUNDAY shopping returns to the Valencian Community’s tourist areas this weekend (June 21) right through to next January.

Before 2018, large and medium-sized stores in designated tourist areas were allowed to open all week throughout the year, with a few bank holiday exceptions.

The rules changed two years ago with Sunday opening limited to six months per year.

The Valencian government said the measures were brought in to give shopworkers more time to spend with their families.

A number of councils in the southern Costa Blanca have complained that shoppers simply hopped across the border on a Sunday to the neighbouring Murcia region, depriving the local economy of their money.

Shop owners will hope that the Sunday return in parts of the Valencian Community will give them some much-needed extra revenue in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.