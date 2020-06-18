A HOSTEL in Cadiz province has been put on lockdown by the police after an outbreak of coronavirus within the establishment.

The Policia Local in Algeciras are keeping a hostel in complete isolation, as one man has lost his life and three others have tested positive for COVID-19.

The unfortunate victim was a 78-year-old man who had been staying at the hostel at the request of the City Council as he couldn’t afford accommodation elsewhere.

The hostel has 16 residents in total, all of which are financially unstable.

As a result of this, the City Council ordered the Policia Local to isolate the establishment and not allow anyone in or out.

Tests were then carried out on all the remaining residents, with three coming back as positive.

Two of them are African immigrants aged 19 and 24, while the other is a 70-year-old woman who’s nationality hasn’t been specified.

The Algeciras City Council released a statement earlier today saying that one of the people staying in the hostel died yesterday after being transferred to the Punta de Europa hospital.

The Mayor of the city, Jose Ignacio Landaluce, said that he was made aware of the situation late last night by the health services.