MALAGA’S Policia local have fined 70 people in 24 hours for not wearing a face mask.

The sanctions were imposed between 7am on Monday and 7am on Tuesday.

Additionally, at least 252 establishments have been identified since Monday for not complying with the security measures decreed by the Spanish Government.

This takes the total number of establishments who have failed to comply with the measures since the de-escalation phases began to 9,210.

Only 92 of these establishments have actually been sanctioned.

Meanwhile, no arrests have been made in recent days for failure to comply with health measures.

Recent complaints include an incident that took place just before midnight on Monday where local police surprised eight young individuals, without face masks.

The group had accessed the playground area in Victoria Eugenia Park on Calle Cabas Galvan and were climbing over the equipment.

A few hours later, at around 4am, members of the Policia Local reported 13 people, also without face masks, drinking alcohol in a vacant car park near Avenida Hernan Nuñez de Toledo.

It was previously revealed that Andalucia is the second-most rebellious region for complying with lockdown measures.

For every hundred complaints filed in Spain, fourteen have been registered in the Andalucian community.

Spain averaged 15,000 fines a day during the first week people were permitted to exercise.