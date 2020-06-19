A MAN wanted in connection with drugs trafficking has been arrested at the Channel Tunnel as he headed to Spain with £19,000 in cash.

The unnamed 44-year-old from Liverpool was detained by Border Force officers in Cheriton as he tried to leave the UK for Spain via the Channel Tunnel on Saturday, June 13.

Officers searching his vehicle seized £19,000 of suspected criminal cash.

NCA: UK agency working hand in hand with Border Force.

Martin Matthews, Operations Manager at the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA), said:

“This arrest shows how closely aligned we are with our Border Force colleagues in our efforts to monitor the UK border.

“This man is a subject of interest in a live NCA investigation and was stopped attempting to leave the country with a large sum of what is believed to be criminal cash.

“Those looking to exploit the UK border, be it to avoid arrest or move criminal goods, should think again. The NCA and Border Force have a range of capabilities at our disposal to ensure you will be detected and you will be detained.”

David Finlay, Border Force Senior Intelligence Manager, said: “This significant interception and seizure is an example of Border Force’s ongoing work supporting UK law enforcement to tackle serious organised crime.

“If any individuals engaged in organised crime think that they can escape justice through leaving the country, please be aware that Border Force and the NCA will be waiting.”

The Brit is the latest of several criminals to seek ‘refuge’ in Spain.

In the past few weeks the Olive Press exposed a violent gun nut from Manchester found laying low in Almeria.

We also reported on a British 28-year-old who was arrested following a bloody bar fight in Mijas and who is wanted on drug offences in the West Midlands.

Another man wanted by British police on drugs charges was detained in Estepona.

Police in Barcelona also executed a European arrest warrant on a man wanted for conspiracy to murder.