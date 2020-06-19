HEALTH centres across the Valencian Community are launching a triage system next Monday (June 22) meaning people who just turn up without an appointment to see a doctor or nurse will be vetted.

The process is similar to that used in a hospital emergency department.

A nurse will decide if a person should get a phone consultation at home, or whether they can get an immediate meeting with their doctor.

The guidelines have been issued by the Valencian health ministry, Sanitat, and they advise that patients should phone their health centre first to avoid a wasted journey.

They added that routine business like prescription renewals and test results should continue to be done by phone.

Regular services that were suspended during the coronavirus pandemic, like courses for expectant mothers and ‘stop-smoking’ classes are allowed to start up again.