THE wedding plans of 68-year-old Anne Pearson-Love may have been ruined by the coronavirus pandemic, but the Olive Press and Kempinski Hotel Bahia have teamed up to put them back on track.

Anne’s name was first out of the hat for our five-star luxury prize in a special coronavirus exit draw – and she couldn’t be more pleased.

“I am so excited and so is my fiance Anders. I never enter competitions usually, and I certainly haven’t won one before.

EXCITED: Anne and Anders

“We were due to get married in Sweden this month but had to put off our plans because of lockdown.

“Now we can use the prize for our honeymoon when we finally tie the knot!”

Love blossomed for Anne – who lives in Almerimar (Alicante) for half the year and in Peterborough in the UK the rest of the time – in 2016.

Swede Anders Gustafsson congratulated her after she took to the stage for an open mike session for the first time to belt out some of her favourite songs.

CLASSY: The Kempinsky Hotel Bahia offers five-star luxury.

From that beginning their friendship grew until reaching a head this year.

Being a leap year, on February 29 she took her chance to propose to 74-year-old Anders in front of a group of 20 friends.

Gentlemanly Anders dropped to one knee to say yes, and their plans were made.

Now they are having to rethink their wedding options, but will use the prize of a three-course meal for two at the Kempinski Hotel Bahia’s Spiler Beach and a one-night stay in a Grand Mediterranean Room for part of their honeymoon.

The Kempinski Hotel Bahia has recently reopened with its new White Glove Service designed to keep guests safe from coronavirus.

FINE DINING: The hotel’s Spiler Beach club.

This new protocol was introduced after the 123-year-old hotel group appointed external auditor ANP to ensure they were doing everything they could to implement the most stringent health and safety measures, but without compromising the experience of guests.

Axel Bethke, General Manager of the Hotel, said: “These new measures are crucial for us to continue delivering service at the highest level. ANP will be working with us every step of the way as the situation evolves here in Spain and we will adapt the protocol as the situation changes.

“We hope it will reassure our clients, so they feel safe and confident staying with us.”

More information: call +34 95 280 9500 – Email reservations.estepona@kempinski.com or visit Kempinski Hotel Bahía, Carretera De Cádiz Km 159, 29680, Estepona Spain.