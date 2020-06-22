A PAIR of station guards have been struck off for throwing a commuter down some stairs after he wouldn’t put a mask on.

The unidentified rail passenger was filmed being hurled down the set of steps at a Barcelona Metro stop and landed on his back.

Shocking footage captured the moment the man was violently dealt with by staff at the La Segrera station.

Transports Metropolitans de Barcelona (TMB), the city’s primary public transport operator has said the men have been ‘removed’ from their roles.

Footage of the violent incident at the access point to Lines 9 and 10 of the station was taken on Saturday morning at around 10:30am.

In the video, one of the railway workers can be heard saying: “I am fed up with you. And now you can call the police.”

¡Hasta los cojones me tienes! Este es el argumento del vigilante del metro de Barcelona. Como está hasta los cojones puede lanzar a otra persona por las escaleras. Que igual lo mata o lo deja paralítico pero claro, es que está hasta los cojones. pic.twitter.com/152aLvxYC6 — MIGUEL LAGO (@SOYMIGUELLAGO) June 21, 2020 SHOCKING: Rail passenger thrown down stairs at Barcelona Metro station

There is also a loud smack as the man’s body concrete.

It has now also emerged that the man struck one of the guards ‘with several blows’ after being asked to wear his mask.

Wearing masks in public is mandatory in Spain, with failure to do so potentially resulting in fines of €600.

Now the guards have been dismissed, TMB said in a statement that ‘the passenger fell to the ground’ during a disagreement.

The move comes after the shocking footage was shared widely on social media, prompting outrage at the ‘heavy-handedness’ of the station staff.

Officers from Catalunya’s police force the Mossos d’Esquadra also became involved in the incident.

One member of station staff has reported an alleged assault against him.

TMB had confirmed on Sunday that it would investigate the incident to ‘clarify the action’ that took place.