ARANCHA Gonzalez Laya, the Spanish foreign minister, discussed the future of tourism with her Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu yesterday.

In a phone conversation, they spoke about the impact of Covid-19 and the normalisation of the tourism industry in the aftermath of the epidemic, said diplomatic sources.

TALKS: Arancha Gonzalez Laya

Other topics up for discussion were the latest developments on the outbreak in both countries, and Turkish-EU relations.

Tourism worldwide ground to a halt due to the pandemic. However, Turkey’s new case numbers are falling, and the country is looking to bring back holidaymakers by restarting flights and issuing certificates for businesses that have taken necessary steps against the outbreak.

Spain is also seeking to reassure tourists as its numbers fall and its borders reopen.