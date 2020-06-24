VIDEO game giants Electronic Arts Inc have extended their licencing contract with La Liga until 2030, allowing them to retain exclusive access to the Spanish top-tier soccer league for its flagship football franchise ‘FIFA’.

The 10-year agreement is the longest renewal in the history of the company’s partnership with La Liga, but the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

DEAL: La Liga have signed up with EA

EA’s sports division, which also includes ‘Madden NFL’ and ‘NBA Live’ thrives on licensing deals with sports leagues that allow exclusive use of the brand, its players and stadiums in the company’s games.

Since it resumed on June 11, La Liga has been using virtual images of stands in television broadcasts with added “fan audio” produced by EA in order to make the matches in empty stadiums more appealing to viewers.

‘FIFA’ allows users to choose between different leagues and the various clubs within the leagues. Spain’s La Liga includes popular clubs such as FC Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, among others.

Besides La Liga, EA also has exclusive rights to England’s Premier League and Germany’s Bundesliga.