A FIFTH of all coronavirus infections that have occurred in Spain in the last week are imported.

Director of Health Emergencies, Fernando Simon said that 54 of the 259 cases that have originated in the last seven days have come in from abroad.

That number doesn’t represent the amount of new infections registered each day, as in many cases the date that someone is diagnosed as positive, wasn’t the first day he/she caught the virus.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 157 new cases have been registered across Spain, down 39 compared to yesterday when that number was 196.

However, that figure is expected to be higher, as similarly to yesterday, the numbers for Castilla-La Mancha have not been included.

The majority of new cases are located in Aragon with 47, followed by Madrid with 39 and Andalucia with 32, up from only six that it was yesterday.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 patients nationwide since the start of the pandemic to 247,486.

In the last 24 hours three people have lost their lives to the virus, one more than yesterday.

That brings the total number of fatalities nationwide to 28,330.

In the past week, 11 people have died due to the virus, one more than yesterday when that number was 10.

The number of hospitalisations in the past week has dropped to 146, down from 150 that it was yesterday, with 14 patients currently in the ICU.

That brings the total number of hospitalisations since the start of the pandemic to 124,998.