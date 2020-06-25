BRITTANY Ferries has announced that it will resume its services from June 29.

The ferry company will be offering a much reduced service at the start, but this will eventually pick up from mid July.

A ferry from Portsmouth to Bilbao will depart on June 29, with another going to Santander on June 30, followed by one from Plymouth to Santander on July 5.

A service connecting Ireland to Spain, will depart from Rosslare on July 1 destined for Bilbao.

Although these services are not frequent, they will offer travellers an alternative to flying or driving.

Brittany Ferries CEO, Christophe Mathieu outlined the new safety measures that will be implemented on all ships: “These include things like capacity restrictions on board, staggered embarkation and disembarkation, the requirement for a cabin (or very limited reserved seats on some day sailings).

“Plus of course the measures you would expect on board like intensified cleaning, social distancing and clear advice and guidance for all travellers whilst on board.”

No explicit mention has been made regarding the use of face masks however.

Many people have complained about the company’s lack of replies in recent months, following the cancellation of services, with Mathieu also addressing that.

“I would like to apologise for the difficulties you have experienced making contact with us in the last few weeks.

“Please be reassured: if we are forced to amend or cancel your sailing we will be in contact with you as soon as we know.

“And we will do everything we can to offer an alternative.”