COSTA Blanca beaches will break 30 degrees on the thermometre this weekend as Spain gets ready for its summer season.

Beaches in the northern Costa Blanca region will be the first to hit 30 degrees on Saturday, June 26, according to Spain’s met office (AEMET).

Beaches around Alicante city already hit 31 degrees today, Thursday, and they will hover at 29 degrees over the weekend along with beaches in Torrevieja, Javea and Moraira.

SOURCE: Aemet.es

Forecasters say that key destinations like Benidorm will now be hitting at least 30 degrees Celsius on a regular basis – current predictions say Benidorm will see 31 degrees next Wednesday, July 1.

Night-time values are not expected to drop below 19 degrees, as the summer temperatures follow a spring season that was a degree warmer than the average.

The University of Alicante is already predicting that this summer will be hotter than last year, as Spain seeks to ramp up international and domestic tourism in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

After the UK media boasted of higher temperatures than Spain during a mini-heatwave, weather normality is set to return with a bump to British shores.

Forecasters say that temperatures will do well to break much above 20 degrees over most of the UK for at least a week starting this Saturday (June 27).