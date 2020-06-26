MADRID’S Mad Cool Festival has been rearranged for next year, due to the coronavirus crisis.

The festival was meant to take place from July 8-11 and was due to include acts such as Taylor Swift, Kings of Leon and Billie Eilish.

However, the pandemic has put a halt to these plans, as the projected gathering of thousands of people would have ruined all the positive progress Spanish society has been making to combat the virus.

Last year’s attendance was 186,000 and this year was projected to be even larger, making it very difficult to successfully keep social distancing.

This year was meant to be the festival’s fifth edition, but that will now take place on July 7-10 2021.

The acts that were scheduled to perform in a couple of weeks will take the stage next year, along with new artists as well.

The organisers have announced that all tickets purchased for this year would be valid for next year as well.

However, anyone who wants to get a refund, can do so within a 14 day period from July 8, by clicking on the link they’re sent via email by the organisers.

Anyone who didn’t purchase a ticket for this year, can get one for next year on a first come first served basis from July 8.

A statement from the organisers read: “We want to take this opportunity again to thank you for your patience and empathy during all this time of uncertainty.”