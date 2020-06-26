THE number of coronavirus related deaths in Spain in the last 24 hours has risen by the highest amount in over a week.

Eight people have lost their lives in the last 24 hours, almost triple compared to yesterday when that number was three.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 related fatalities nationwide to 28,338.

In the past week, 11 people have died due to the virus, same number as yesterday.

The number of new infections has also risen in the last 24 hours, with 191, 34 more than yesterday.

The majority of these new cases are in Aragon with 72, followed by Madrid with 41 and Catalunya with 36.

For the third consecutive day, the figures from Castilla-La Mancha have not been included due to technical difficulties.

That brings the total number of coronavirus infected patients since the outbreak of the pandemic nationwide to 247,905.

147 people have been hospitalised due to the virus in the last week, one more than yesterday, with 12 people entering the ICU.

That brings the total number of hospitalisations as a result of COVID-19 to 125,030.