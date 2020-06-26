THE organisers of Marbella’s Starlite festival have said that the face-to-face recruitment process for the event will begin next week.

Some 400 jobs are on offer again this year, for what is one of the Costa del Sol’s biggest summer events.

Set to take place from July 29 to August 29 at the Nagüeles Quarry, Starlite has rapidly rescheduled its lineup, which had included Bonnie Tyler.

The Total Eclipse of the Heart singer’s performance has instead been pencilled in for 2021.

Nile Rodgers is among the other musical icons from this year’s lineup to have been shifted to next year, amid the pandemic.

Starlite’s job hunt this year is different to previous editions, as coronavirus remains a threat in Spain and on the Costa del Sol.

This year’s applicants have been asked to sign up on the Starlite website, where they will go through an initial video interview.

Starlite’s digital platform is understood to have already been serving some 5,000 applicants.

The deadline for applications closes on June 29.

Among the jobs on offer are ticketing, hospitality, logistics and technical positions.

Job-seekers who pass the first round will progress to a second interview, carried out on June 30 and July 1, 2 and 3.

These interviews will be appointment-only and will be carried out in person at Marbella’s Palacio de Congresos.

Interviews will be conducted in stages in order to avoid crowding and ensure that social distancing is possible.

Other safety measures include clearly marked-out queuing areas, temperature tests, regular disinfections and the mandatory use of masks.

Starlite has been one of Spain’s few summer festivals to hold out against the coronavirus crisis.

Madrid’s Mad Cool festival was one of many huge musical gatherings axed this year.

It comes after the Junta de Andalucia had ordered all festivals and ferias to be cancelled.