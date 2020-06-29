A FATHER and son are facing charges in Elche after Guardia Civil caught the 16-year-old minor behind the wheel next to his horrendously drunk dad.

The father was three times over the drink-drive limit – 0.25 mg per litre of air – and explained his son had taken over.

The duo were taken to Elche police headquarters to give statements before they were released pending charges.

The minimum driving age in Spain is 18 years.

A driver with more than one year of experience will be fined €500 and lose four points for driving with between 0.25-0.5 mg/l in their breath.

Infographic from Spain’s DGT explains how ONE 330ml of beer, TWO glasses of wine and one cocktail can see both men and women test positive to driving under influence

Re-offending will see the fine raised to €1,000.

Driving with more than 0.6 mg/l of alcohol in your breath will be met with a prison sentence between 3-6 months and fines on top.

If you refuse a breath test, you can lose your licence for up to four years.