A PASSENGER was trapped in her car after two vehicles collided at a toll booth close to the Zenia Boulevard shopping centre on Orihuela Costa.

The drama unfolded on Saturday (June 27) at 5.40pm at the AP-7 paypoint when a car was hit from behind.

Torrevieja firefighters freed a 54-year-old woman who suffered head and leg injuries as well as broken bones.

Seven people were taken to Torrevieja Hospital for treatment.