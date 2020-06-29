SPAIN’S health ministry has said it is still a long way off bringing back lockdowns following fresh coronavirus outbreaks across 11 of the country’s 17 regions.

Health minister Salvador Illa has instead called for ‘surgical’ or ‘targeted’ lockdowns, singling out buildings, urbanisations, companies or industrial estates which have been affected.

The goal, he said, is to make sure the outbreaks do not spread into the wider community and give rise to a second wave – which would likely be ‘less intense’ than the previous due to the preparation of the health service.

“Until we have a vaccine and effective treatment, we must do what we are doing: detect early and isolate cases and their contacts,” Illa said.

Murcia is the region most considering opting for ‘surgical’ confinement after struggling to contain an imported outbreak.

Three travellers from Bolivia imported a strain of COVID-19 and there are now at least 32 people infected in Beniel, Santomera and Murcia city.

Huesca, too, is still trying to control a fresh outbreak, as is Zaragoza.

Meanwhile on the Costa del Sol, some 103 people have tested positive following an outbreak at the Red Cross centre in Malaga, 12 more than yesterday.

Nearby in Casabermeja, Axarquia, another six people have been infected.

Andalucia has seen the most fresh new cases since the nationwide state of alarm was lifted last week.

The southernmost region is one of the most at risk as Spaniards and foreigners have already begun flocking to holiday hotspots like the Costa del Sol.

In the north, Asturias has become the first official ‘COVID-free’ region after enjoying two weeks without any new cases.