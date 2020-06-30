THREE British tourists have been arrested in Barcelona after they allegedly went on the rampage after a taxi turned them away for being too drunk.

Social media footage shows the violent incident where a table was thrown at late-night diners on a terrace in the Catalan city.

TERRACE FIGHT: Three Brits were arrested on suspicion of wounding.

One man was pushed against a car before being thrown onto the restaurant terrace and then being punched. He then had a table thrown at him when he picked up a chair to defend himself.

Witnesses say the three men were part of a group of five who had gone out in the El Raval neighbourhood of Barcelona’s old town.

A taxi driver is said to have refused to take them back to their hotel. At that point they started throwing bottles at people sitting on the restaurant terrace, with the violent episode lasting for 10 minutes.

Two people needed hospital treatment – one for a head injury and another for a broken nose.

The Mossos d’Esquadra regional police confirmed that three British men had been detained on suspicion of wounding in the early hours of Friday morning.

They are thought to have appeared before a judge in a closed session the following day.

Their names and ages have not been released.