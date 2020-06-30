ELCHE’S world-famous ‘Nit de l’Álba’ firework display has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The city’s major summer fiestas have already been called off due, but the Costa Blanca city council initially left options open for the annual display on August 13.

Mayor Carlos Gonzalez said that health issues had to take priority over everything else and there were ‘serious concerns’ that crowds would form to watch the fireworks.

The Nit de l´Álba sees thousands of fireworks spectacularly light up the night sky in one of the best displays in Spain that attracts visitors from home and abroad.

It follows the cancellation first of Valencia’s Fallas festival, which was due to take place in March, and Bunyol’s world-famous Tomatina tomato-throwing festival.

It comes as a ‘family party’ in the Castellon province of the Valencian Community led to the largest COVID-19 outbreak since the end of lockdown, with 14 infected.