Three boats carrying illegal immigrants landed within three hours on Spain’s Costa Blanca last Monday.

The first arrived on Vega Baja shores at 6.50am yesterday, Monday June 29 at Albuferata, followed by another Moncayo beach in Guardamar del Segura at 7am.

A third landed on Barranco Rubio beach in Cabo Roig at 10am the same morning, bringing the total of new arrivals to 32 in one day.

Cadenaser report that the 31 Algerians and one Palestinian are in good health, and are in the care of Alicante Red Cross.

It comes as warm weather and calm seas have given the opportunity for people to risk crossing the Mediterranean Sea on tiny boats.

It also follows last week’s news of 23 police officers forced into isolation in Murcia after rescuing a boat containing at least one COVID-19 positive Algerian national.