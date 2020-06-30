THE coronavirus outbreak at the Red Cross in Malaga has seen 12 more positives cases since Sunday, taking the number of positive cases to more than 100.

The outbreak of coronavirus recorded at the Red Cross Reception, Emergency and Diversion Centre (CAED) in Malaga city has experienced a slight upturn just a week after its detection.

After several days in which the number of infected people had remained more or less stable, the Regional Ministry of Health has reported 12 new positive results since Sunday, bringing the total number of infections linked to this outbreak to 103.

Meanwhile, the outbreak detected in Casabermeja, in the health district of La Axarquia, remains stable with only one new infection.

ONGOING TESTS: The Junta aims to control both outbreaks as swiftly as possible.

Ongoing tests are still being performed on people who have been in contact with those who have tested postitive, as the Junta aims to control both outbreaks as swiftly as possible.

In addition to these two outbreaks in Malaga, there are a further eight outbreaks in Andalucia, taking the number of active cases in the region to 1,140, distributed by province as follows:

Cadiz: 75 active cases.

Almeria: 16 active cases.

Cordoba: 12 active cases.

Granada: 114 active cases.

Huelva: 16 active cases.

Jaen: 61 active cases.

Malaga: 831 active cases.

Sevilla: 15 active cases.

Currently, 45 patients confirmed with COVID-19 remain in Andalucian hospitals, of which 12 are in Intensive Care Units (ICU).