GRANADA’S Sierra Nevada Ski and Mountain resort has organised a programme of activities centred primarily around nature and sports tourism for this summer.

In an attempt to revive tourism to the area post COVID-19 lockdown, over 30 different types of activities have been planned between July 18 and September 6.

Sierra Nevada in summer, with an average temperature of 20C, is the ideal place for all kinds of outdoor activities.

As the snow melts away, the mountain resort unveils a natural paradise for hiking, cycling and climbing.

HIDDEN GEM: Scenery and trails make Sierra Nevada an exceptional destination all year around and home to many species including mountain goats.

The spectacular natural assets, fauna, scenery and trails make Sierra Nevada an exceptional destination all year around.

Fuente del Mirlo Blanco children’s complex offers its guests a range of activities for the younger and not so younger members of the family to enjoy including: Roller-sled, bike slalom, slides, children’s park with bouncy castles, trampolines and even an ice-skating rink using ecological ice.

The Montebajo sports club offers a wide-range of first-class sports facilities, including a heated swimming pool.

For hiking lovers, there are outstanding trails suitable for all ages and levels including ascending the dizzy heights of the Pico de Veleta, which, with an altitude of 3398.68m, is the fourth highest peak in Spain.

Enjoy a tour of the Lagunillos de la Virgen, the source of the Dilar River, or all the bikepark facilities as well as astronomy nights in Sierra Nevada.

Lagunillos de la Virgen, Sierra Nevada, Granada.

All activities can be booked through the website wwwsierranevada.es

Last summer alone, the station registered nearly 40,000 visitors.

Parallel to the summer campaign, Sierra Nevada will carry out maintenance and improvement work on the winter facilities for the next season.